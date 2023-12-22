Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 311,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 2.1% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $15,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $56.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $44.41 and a twelve month high of $56.48.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.