Crane Advisory LLC Has $10.72 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Crane Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,392 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Crane Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Crane Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of VO stock opened at $230.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $233.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $212.64 and its 200 day moving average is $215.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

