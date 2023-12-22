Weaver Consulting Group Buys New Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of CME Group by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME stock opened at $213.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $214.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.42.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.00.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $413,494.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,746.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,461.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $413,494.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,746.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,489 shares of company stock worth $4,697,527. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

