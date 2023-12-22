WFA Asset Management Corp Raises Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up 1.4% of WFA Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. WFA Asset Management Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 267.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.
3M Price Performance
NYSE:MMM opened at $105.50 on Friday. 3M has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $58.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.23.
3M Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.94%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.10.
3M Profile
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
