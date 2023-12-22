The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Stock Holdings Lifted by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 969 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 85,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after acquiring an additional 17,044 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $645,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 112,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after acquiring an additional 22,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.50.

The Cigna Group stock opened at $297.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.56. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $336.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

