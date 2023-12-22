iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Position Increased by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. iShares Semiconductor ETF comprises about 2.2% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $7,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 250.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,200.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 52.0% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 76 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $568.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $336.15 and a one year high of $575.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $500.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $498.40.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.123 per share. This represents a $4.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

