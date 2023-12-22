Vanderbilt University Sells 27,546 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Vanderbilt University lowered its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,546 shares during the quarter. Wayfair comprises 0.4% of Vanderbilt University’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Vanderbilt University’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 16.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter worth approximately $378,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 42.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 51.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 1.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Wayfair

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $61,738.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 118,715 shares in the company, valued at $7,463,612.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $61,738.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 118,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,463,612.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total value of $244,492.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,465.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,921 shares of company stock worth $4,076,114 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.66. The stock had a trading volume of 536,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,027,431. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 3.22. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $90.71.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on Wayfair from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wayfair from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Wayfair from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Wayfair from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.52.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

