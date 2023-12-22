Martin Capital Advisors LLP Cuts Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Martin Capital Advisors LLP decreased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories comprises 1.7% of Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,243,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $554.88.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $3.45 on Friday, hitting $556.06. The stock had a trading volume of 19,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,949. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.39, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $464.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $480.17. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.50 and a 1-year high of $568.30.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The firm had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

