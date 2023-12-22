Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Stake Raised by Eastover Investment Advisors LLC

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,783 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Shell makes up about 4.1% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $6,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Shell during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BNP Paribas cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,031.33.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of SHEL traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.00. 1,024,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,956,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $68.74. The stock has a market cap of $219.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.78 and a 200-day moving average of $63.22.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.40%.

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

