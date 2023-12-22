American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Eastover Investment Advisors LLC

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. American Electric Power accounts for 2.8% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEP. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:AEP traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.20. The stock had a trading volume of 127,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,429. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.12 and its 200 day moving average is $80.09. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $98.32. The stock has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Electric Power

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.