Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.75. The company had a trading volume of 666,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,581. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $65.39 and a 12 month high of $81.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $0.4012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

