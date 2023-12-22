City Holding Co. Acquires 2,380 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Linde by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Linde by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,692,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $644,986,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,044,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE:LIN opened at $409.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $395.94 and its 200 day moving average is $384.25. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $302.17 and a fifty-two week high of $434.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Linde’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC increased their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Linde

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.