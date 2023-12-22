PFG Advisors Raises Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after buying an additional 223,342,974 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,734,550,000 after buying an additional 1,283,522 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,234,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,440,550,000 after buying an additional 101,439 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,988,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,097,558,000 after purchasing an additional 115,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,378,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $654,580,000 after purchasing an additional 18,670 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF opened at $302.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.11. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $209.27 and a 12-month high of $304.74. The firm has a market cap of $77.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

