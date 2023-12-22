Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stake Increased by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 128.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,527 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,309 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.4% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

VRTX traded up $3.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $404.52. 37,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $282.21 and a one year high of $413.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.27.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $4,847,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $4,847,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $87,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,260 shares of company stock valued at $15,640,524. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

