Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 10,595 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,595 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $4,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 34.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 24,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SPTL stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.05. The stock had a trading volume of 222,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,160,186. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $31.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.68.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.