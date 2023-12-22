Columbus Macro LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Columbus Macro LLC lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $78.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $101.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $94.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.44.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wolfe Research raised CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

