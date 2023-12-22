iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Hengehold Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $23,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 81,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,772,000 after purchasing an additional 43,616 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,539,000 after purchasing an additional 12,585 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 90,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,935,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $146.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.39. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

