iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Position Boosted by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 3,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB opened at $108.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.11. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.66.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

