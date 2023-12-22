Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Courage Miller Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 606,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,172 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 8.4% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $20,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 176,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 6,961 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 728,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,734,000 after purchasing an additional 31,037 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,171,000 after purchasing an additional 9,459 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,018,000. Finally, AFS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $269,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.72. 213,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,193,439. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.05 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.03.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

