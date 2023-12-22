iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) is Crane Advisory LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Crane Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,102 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Crane Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Crane Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $5,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQLT. Treynor Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc. now owns 43,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

IQLT stock opened at $37.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.96. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $32.08 and a 52 week high of $37.39. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

