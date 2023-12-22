Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Shares Sold by David J Yvars Group

David J Yvars Group lessened its stake in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 9.8% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the third quarter worth about $187,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the third quarter worth about $462,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RVT opened at $14.61 on Friday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $15.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.35.

Royce Value Trust Increases Dividend

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. This is an increase from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

