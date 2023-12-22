Prentice Wealth Management LLC Sells 54 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,453 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $223.55 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.83. The company has a market capitalization of $128.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $252.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.21.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

