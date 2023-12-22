Seed Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the period. Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $93.77 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $85.28 and a one year high of $96.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.49 and its 200 day moving average is $90.83.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.2757 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.