Sunflower Bank N.A. Sells 686 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Sunflower Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 50.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 8,496 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.1% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Advisory Group bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $163.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $165.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.97.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

