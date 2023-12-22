Weaver Consulting Group Has $398,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Weaver Consulting Group cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MKT Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 360,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,438,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $75.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.19 and a 52-week high of $75.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.54.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

