Sunflower Bank N.A. Sells 104 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Sunflower Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,495,000 after purchasing an additional 33,474,478 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,308 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,852,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,703,000 after purchasing an additional 57,498 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,647,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,222,000 after purchasing an additional 121,199 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 47.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,272,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,319,000 after purchasing an additional 410,331 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $163.57 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $129.76 and a 52 week high of $164.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.62.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

