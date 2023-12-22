Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Lifted by Prentice Wealth Management LLC

Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,071 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Auour Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 135,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Key Bridge Compliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,338,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,914,000. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 18,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,627,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,043,000 after acquiring an additional 247,139 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO opened at $40.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.33. The company has a market cap of $71.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

