Weaver Consulting Group Lowers Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Weaver Consulting Group reduced its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,532,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,066,797 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,771 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,286,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,096,000 after purchasing an additional 408,702 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,105,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,269,000 after purchasing an additional 50,292 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $488,172,000. 18.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.91 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $82.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.27 and its 200-day moving average is $81.11.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.2597 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

