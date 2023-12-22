Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Buys 10,329 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,329 shares during the period. Allstate makes up about 5.2% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Allstate worth $23,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Allstate by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,442,082,000 after buying an additional 745,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Allstate by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,294,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,430,978,000 after purchasing an additional 181,050 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Allstate by 9.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $669,221,000 after purchasing an additional 499,056 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,815,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $643,015,000 after purchasing an additional 63,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Allstate by 4.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,754,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $627,489,000 after purchasing an additional 223,780 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $135.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.62. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $144.99. The company has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.56) EPS. Research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.89%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALL. Citigroup boosted their target price on Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Allstate from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Allstate from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.93.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

