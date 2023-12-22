Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Invests $18.12 Million in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 309,978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,121,000. PayPal accounts for approximately 4.1% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 4,514.3% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $62.06 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $68.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.16.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

