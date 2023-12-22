Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,271 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 220,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Valero Energy accounts for 7.1% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $31,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 6.4% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 7.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 49.3% in the second quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 2,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

VLO stock opened at $132.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $104.18 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.51.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

