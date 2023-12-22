BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 338 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. William Blair cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Insider Activity

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,412.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.6 %

BMY opened at $51.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $48.25 and a 1-year high of $75.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.91%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

