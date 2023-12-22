Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $226,000 Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock opened at $59.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $86.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.52 and its 200 day moving average is $64.86. The firm has a market cap of $122.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

