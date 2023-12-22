Key Bridge Compliance LLC Invests $3.43 Million in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Key Bridge Compliance LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,000. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 1.1% of Key Bridge Compliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Capital World Investors increased its position in Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,185,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,342,014,000 after buying an additional 4,368,323 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 106,291,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,376,231,000 after buying an additional 1,092,991 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,439,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,316,761,000 after buying an additional 1,056,110 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Philip Morris International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,592,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,793,812,000 after buying an additional 1,745,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,558,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,166,000 after buying an additional 2,430,519 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on PM shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PM

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.9 %

PM stock opened at $92.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.01 and a 200-day moving average of $94.30. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.