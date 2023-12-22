Key Bridge Compliance LLC Takes $4.04 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Key Bridge Compliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,000. Cummins makes up about 1.3% of Key Bridge Compliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Cummins by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after acquiring an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Cummins by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CMI opened at $244.12 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.18 and a 52-week high of $265.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.03. The stock has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion. Research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Bank of America cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.88.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

