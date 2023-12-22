Key Bridge Compliance LLC Takes $22.60 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Key Bridge Compliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 90,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,596,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 7.1% of Key Bridge Compliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $276.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $231.49 and a one year high of $278.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $251.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.67.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

