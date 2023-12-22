Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,814 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Quanta Services by 2,400.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PWR opened at $212.45 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $134.61 and a one year high of $219.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.22. The company has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.82%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.25.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

