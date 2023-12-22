Cohen Klingenstein LLC Sells 7,054 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700,847 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,054 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 1.4% of Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $31,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.2% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,447 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at $206,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.4% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 41,425 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 20.9% during the third quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 5,271,638 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $233,744,000 after purchasing an additional 912,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.7% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 14,561 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.87.

Comcast Trading Down 0.4 %

Comcast stock opened at $44.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.32. The firm has a market cap of $177.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.13%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.