Cohen Klingenstein LLC Sells 7,054 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700,847 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,054 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 1.4% of Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $31,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.2% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,447 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at $206,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.4% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 41,425 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 20.9% during the third quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 5,271,638 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $233,744,000 after purchasing an additional 912,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.7% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 14,561 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.87.
Comcast stock opened at $44.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.32. The firm has a market cap of $177.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.13%.
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.
