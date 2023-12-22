Landmark Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 36,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $168,354,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,944.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,087,000 after buying an additional 1,634,059 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,259.8% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,158,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,518 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $107.78 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $109.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

