Landmark Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.75 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after acquiring an additional 598,395,639 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74,844,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,331,000 after purchasing an additional 707,698 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,912,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,714,000 after purchasing an additional 128,862 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 39,205,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,966,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,111,000 after buying an additional 374,623 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of VEA opened at $47.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.30. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $47.81. The company has a market cap of $116.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

