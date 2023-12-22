Vanderbilt University Raises Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Vanderbilt University grew its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Vanderbilt University’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 88,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,667,195,000 after acquiring an additional 184,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESS traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $244.96. The company had a trading volume of 11,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,187. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.03 and a 52-week high of $251.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 113.37%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ESS shares. Wedbush started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.60.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

