Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 689,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,793 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up 1.5% of RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $34,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,354,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,460 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 560.6% in the third quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,569,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,218 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $162,652,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,274,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,213,000 after purchasing an additional 42,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,972,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,326,000 after purchasing an additional 224,815 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

JAAA stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.23. 41,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,038. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.08. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.20 and a 1 year high of $51.38.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

