Vanderbilt University Grows Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Vanderbilt University lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 53.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Equinix comprises approximately 0.2% of Vanderbilt University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Vanderbilt University’s holdings in Equinix were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Equinix by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix Stock Performance

EQIX traded up $6.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $807.75. 8,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,946. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.19, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.65. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $641.66 and a 1-year high of $824.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $770.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $768.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $4.26 dividend. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.23%.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,215,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $786.56, for a total value of $58,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,841 shares in the company, valued at $14,033,016.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at $8,215,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,494 shares of company stock worth $5,654,822. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $830.33.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

