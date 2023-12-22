Vanderbilt University Trims Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Vanderbilt University decreased its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. SBA Communications comprises 0.3% of Vanderbilt University’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Vanderbilt University’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in SBA Communications by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,760,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,103,260,000 after buying an additional 23,330 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SBA Communications by 1.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,780,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,296,000 after purchasing an additional 38,564 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SBA Communications by 6.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,698,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,423,000 after purchasing an additional 161,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,667 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in SBA Communications by 43.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,108,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,675,000 after purchasing an additional 634,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Joshua Koenig sold 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.50, for a total transaction of $304,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,668.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total transaction of $5,137,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,644.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joshua Koenig sold 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.50, for a total value of $304,087.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,668.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,089 shares of company stock valued at $42,590,345. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBAC traded up $2.06 on Friday, hitting $253.87. 22,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,292. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $185.23 and a twelve month high of $312.34. The company has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 74.89%.

A number of research firms have commented on SBAC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $275.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $296.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.65.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

