Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises 2.2% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in C. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Citigroup by 573.3% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE C traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $51.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,411,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,671,377. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.29. The stock has a market cap of $97.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $53.23.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 33.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.62.

View Our Latest Report on Citigroup

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.