Martin Capital Advisors LLP Buys 150 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Martin Capital Advisors LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:CAT traded up $2.12 on Friday, reaching $292.19. 203,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,066,237. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.56. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.04 and a 12 month high of $298.27. The company has a market capitalization of $148.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.78.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

