Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Acquired by Eastover Investment Advisors LLC

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 128,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Financial comprises approximately 3.2% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $5,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

FNF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Shares of NYSE FNF traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.11. 69,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.52. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.30. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $50.29.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 79.67%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

