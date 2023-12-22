Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Sells 734 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up about 0.5% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $6,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,333,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,765,000 after purchasing an additional 50,501 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 465.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 68,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,541,000 after purchasing an additional 26,610 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $273.81. 16,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,353. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $254.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $217.05 and a 52-week high of $274.56.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.