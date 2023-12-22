iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Position Increased by Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $6,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,697,000 after buying an additional 8,799 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at about $181,000.

NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.84. 35,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,569. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $83.40 and a 12 month high of $105.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.337 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

