Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 341 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company makes up approximately 3.1% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $5,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BDX traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $244.58. 91,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,750. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $228.62 and a 1-year high of $287.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $71.03 billion, a PE ratio of 49.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $244.24 and a 200 day moving average of $258.59.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 76.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.57.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

